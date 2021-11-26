Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,180,276 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 259,469,640 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some continue to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 7,242 new deaths and 568,292 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,235 new deaths, followed by Ukraine with 628 and India 488, a figure that follows an upward revision of the Asian nation's official toll.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 775,797 deaths from 48,126,574 cases.

After the United States, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 613,642 deaths from 22,055,238 cases, India with 467,468 deaths from 34,555,431 cases, Mexico with 293,449 deaths from 3,876,391 cases, and Russia with 270,292 deaths from 9,502,879 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 610 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 400, Bosnia with 378, Montenegro with 362, North Macedonia with 360, Hungary with 349 and the Czech Republic with 305.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,537,820 deaths from 46,569,170 cases, Europe 1,503,946 deaths from 82,792,404 infections, and Asia 893,787 deaths from 57,024,943 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 805,391 deaths from 49,903,353 cases, Africa 222,235 deaths from 8,621,125 cases, the middle East 213,841 deaths from 14,257,213 cases, and Oceania 3,256 deaths from 301,434 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.