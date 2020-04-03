Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 53,693 on Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus rose to 53,693 on Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources.

More than 1,035,380 declared cases have been registered in 188 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 201,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.