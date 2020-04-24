Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 190,989 on Friday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 190,989 on Friday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT.

More than 2,719,450 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 720,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 49,963 with 869,172 infections. At least 80,934 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most affected country with 25,549 deaths and 189,973 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 22,524 fatalities and 219,764 confirmed infections, France with 21,856 deaths and 158,183 infections and Britain with 18,738 deaths and 138,078 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,804 cases.

Since Thursday 1900 GMT, Sierra Leone announced its first death caused by the virus.

Europe has listed 1,311,888 cases and 116,907 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 910,924 cases with 52,162 deaths, Asia 187,791 cases with 7,651 deaths, the middle East 142,849 cases with 6,101 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 130,705 cases with 6,777 deaths, Africa 27,335 cases with 1,288 deaths and Oceania 7,964 cases with 103 deaths.