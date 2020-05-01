Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

The new coronavirus has killed at least 233,176 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The new coronavirus has killed at least 233,176 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

More than 3,264,200 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories Of these cases, at least 987,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 63,019 out of 1,070,032 cases. At least 153,947 have been declared recovered.

Italy has the second highest toll with 27,967 deaths out of 205,463 cases, followed by Britain with 26,711 deaths on 171,253 cases, Spain 24,824 deaths and 215,216 cases and France with 24,376 deaths and 167,178 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,874 cases. It has 77,642 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 138,457 deaths from 1,481,706 cases, the United States and Canada have 66,262 deaths and 1,123,047 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 11,350 deaths and 215,882 cases, Asia has 8,596 deaths and 223,393 cases, the middle East has 6,768 deaths and 173,300 cases, Africa has 1,625 deaths from 38,790 cases, and Oceania 118 deaths from 8,085 cases.