Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 269,514 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

More than 3,856,400 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,256,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Since Thursday at 1100 GMT, there have been 5,722 new deaths and 90,220 new infections recorded worldwide.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 75,670 out of 1,256,972 cases. At least 195,036 have been declared recovered.

Britain now has the second highest toll with 30,615 deaths from 206,715 cases.

On Tuesday, figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 32,000.

But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

Italy, at one time the epicentre in Europe, has registered 29,958 deaths and 215,858 cases, Spain 26,299 fatalities and 222,857 infections and France 25,987 deaths and 174,791 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,886 cases. It has 77,993 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 152,233 deaths from 1,670,289 cases, the United States and Canada have 80,154 deaths and 1,321,788 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 17,484 deaths and 322,297 cases, Asia has 10,044 deaths and 271,813 cases, the middle East has 7,396 deaths and 207,893 cases, Africa has 2,078 deaths from 54,077 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8,245 cases.

Please note that due to corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24-hour period may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

