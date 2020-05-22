Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 332,870 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 332,870 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 5,109,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,913,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with 94,729 deaths from 1,577,758 cases. At least 298,418 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,042 deaths from 250,908 cases, Italy with 32,486 from 228,006 cases, France at 28,215 deaths and 181,826 cases, and Spain (27,940 and 233,037).

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,971 cases. It has 78,255 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 171,011 deaths from 1,974,501 cases, the United States and Canada have 100,979 deaths from 1,659,082 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 35,822 deaths from 645,545 cases, Asia 13,264 deaths from 403,480 cases, the middle East 8,570 deaths from 318,246 cases, Africa 3,095 deaths from 100,002 cases, and Oceania 129 deaths from 8,440 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.