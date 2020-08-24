Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 809,255 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 809,255 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 23,463,870 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 14,867,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday 4,001 new deaths and 213,866 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 836 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 494 and United States 433.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 176,809 deaths from 5,704,447 cases. At least 1,997,761 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 114,744 deaths from 3,605,789 cases, Mexico with 60,480 deaths from 560,164 cases, India with 57,542 deaths from 3,106,348 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,429 deaths from 325,642 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru (84), Spain 62, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 84,967 cases (16 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 79,925 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 259,130 deaths from 6,727,909 cases, Europe 212,958 from 3,721,813 infections, the United States and Canada 185,917 from 5,829,268 cases, Asia 88,419 from 4,555,848 cases, middle East 34,497 from 1,411,544 cases, Africa 27,781 from 1,189,999 cases, and Oceania 553 dead from 27,495 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.