Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

Paris, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed nearly five million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 4,997,407 deaths and 246,627,420 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority of infected people have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 4,674 new deaths and 314,844 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,155 new deaths, followed by Romania with 427 and Ukraine with 298.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 745,836 deaths from 45,971,267 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 607,824 deaths from 21,810,855 cases, India with 458,437 deaths from 34,285,814 cases, Mexico with 288,365 deaths from 3,807,211 cases, and Russia with 239,693 deaths from 8,554,192 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 350, Bulgaria with 344, Republic of North Macedonia with 342, Montenegro with 335, and Hungary with 318.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,520,992 deaths from 45,928,156 cases, Europe 1,400,516 deaths from 74,442,133 infections, and Asia 871,333 deaths from 55,869,168 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 774,805 deaths from 47,685,679 cases, Africa 218,214 deaths from 8,501,351 cases, middle East 208,741 deaths from 13,942,513 cases, and Oceania 2,806 deaths from 258,425 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.