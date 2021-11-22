Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,148,939 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 256,913,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 4,373 new deaths and 394,226 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,241, followed by Ukraine with 326 and India with 249 including older deaths which the Asian nation has included in an updated toll.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 771,118 deaths from 47,730,591 cases.

After the United States, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 612,659 deaths from 22,017,276 cases, India with 465,911 deaths from 34,518,901 cases, Mexico with 292,471 deaths from 3,863,362 cases, and Russia with 265,336 deaths from 9,366,839 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 609 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 391, Bosnia with 372, Montenegro with 357, North Macedonia with 357, Hungary with 339 and the Czech Republic with 300.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,534,930 deaths from 46,464,227 cases, Europe 1,485,491 deaths from 81,032,638 infections, and Asia 889,965 deaths from 56,826,805 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 800,611 deaths from 49,495,712 cases, Africa 221,579 deaths from 8,585,811 cases, middle East 213,203 deaths from 14,213,621 cases, and Oceania 3,160 deaths from 294,571 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.