Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 238,810 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

More than 3,354,100 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,014,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 65,068 out of 1,104,161 cases. At least 164,015 have been declared recovered.

Italy has the second highest toll with 28,236 deaths out of 207,428 cases, followed by Britain with 27,510 deaths from 177,454 cases, Spain 25,100 deaths and 216,582 cases and France with 24,594 deaths and 167,346 cases.

The country with the highest proportion of fatalities per population is Belgium, with 66 deaths per 100,000 people, followed by Spain with 53, Italy with 47, Britain with 41 and France with 38.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,875 cases. It has 77,642 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 140,598 deaths from 1,508,719 cases, the United States and Canada have 68,530 deaths and 1,158,941 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 12,197 deaths and 231,039 cases, Asia has 8,820 deaths and 229,242 cases, the middle East has 6,857 deaths and 177,521 cases, Africa has 1,688 deaths from 40,544 cases, and Oceania 120 deaths from 8,102 cases.