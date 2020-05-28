Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 355,736 people since the outbreak first emerged in last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 355,736 people since the outbreak first emerged in last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 5,705,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,280,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States the worst-hit country with 100,442 deaths from 1,699,933 cases. At least 391,508 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 37,460 deaths from 267,240 cases, Italy with 33,072 from 231,139 cases, France at 28,596 deaths and 182,913 cases and Spain with 27,118 deaths and 236,769 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,995 cases. It has 78,288 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 175,077 deaths from 2,084,764 cases, the United States and Canada have 107,300 deaths from 1,787,452 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 45,358 deaths from 842,826 cases, Asia 15,060 deaths from 488,379 cases, the middle East 9,119 deaths from 369,224 cases, Africa 3,690 deaths from 124,736 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,517 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.