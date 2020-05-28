UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:43 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 355,736 people since the outbreak first emerged in last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by at 1100 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 355,736 people since the outbreak first emerged in last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 5,705,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,280,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The United States the worst-hit country with 100,442 deaths from 1,699,933 cases. At least 391,508 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 37,460 deaths from 267,240 cases, Italy with 33,072 from 231,139 cases, France at 28,596 deaths and 182,913 cases and Spain with 27,118 deaths and 236,769 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,995 cases. It has 78,288 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 175,077 deaths from 2,084,764 cases, the United States and Canada have 107,300 deaths from 1,787,452 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 45,358 deaths from 842,826 cases, Asia 15,060 deaths from 488,379 cases, the middle East 9,119 deaths from 369,224 cases, Africa 3,690 deaths from 124,736 cases, and Oceania 132 deaths from 8,517 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

Africa World Canada France Hong Kong Macau Spain Italy United States Middle East May December From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

4 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

8 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

6 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Monitors Hydroxychloroquin ..

6 minutes ago

Wheat stock of 4000 bags confiscated in Khanewal

6 minutes ago

Russian Government's Economy Recovery Plan Include ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.