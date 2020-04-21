Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 170,368 on Tuesday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 170,368 on Tuesday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT.

More than 2,483,840 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 558,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 42,364 with 787,901 infections. At least 72,858 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most affected country in terms of deaths with 24,114 fatalities and 181,228 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 21,282 fatalities and 204,178 confirmed infections, France with 20,265 deaths and 155,383 infections and Britain with 16,509 deaths and 124,743 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,758 cases.

Europe has listed 1,216,075 cases and 106,837 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 824,571 cases with 44,073 deaths, Asia 172,863 cases with 7,169 deaths, the middle East 129,497 cases with 5,683 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 109,662 cases with 5,354 deaths, Africa 23,251 cases with 1,161 deaths and Oceania 7,927 cases with 91 deaths.