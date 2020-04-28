UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1100 GMT Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The new coronavirus has killed at least 211,185 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

The new coronavirus has killed at least 211,185 people since the outbreak first emerged in China in December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 3,030,240 cases were registered in 193 countries and territories. Of these cases, at least 832,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of deaths with 56,253 out of 988,469 cases. At least 111,583 have been declared recovered there.

Italy has the second highest toll with 26,977 deaths out of 199,414 cases, followed by Spain with 23,822 deaths and 210,773 cases, France 23,293 deaths and 165,842 cases and the United Kingdom 21,092 fatalities and 157,149 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,836 cases. It has 77,555 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 126,975 deaths from 1,405,311 cases, the United States and Canada have 59,034 deaths and 1,036,698 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 8,897 deaths and 177,829 cases, Asia has 8,221 deaths and 208,754 cases, the middle East has 6,482 deaths and 160,477 cases, Africa has 1,466 deaths from 33,140 cases, and Oceania has 110 deaths from 8,037 cases.

