Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 251,512 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 251,512 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 3,595,970 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,104,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 68,934 out of 1,180,634 cases. At least 187,180 have been declared recovered.

Italy has the second highest toll with 29,079 deaths out of 211,938 cases, followed by Britain with 28,734 deaths from 190,584 cases, Spain 25,613 deaths and 219,329 cases and France with 25,201 deaths and 169,462 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,881 cases. It has 77,853 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 145,612 deaths from 1,583,788 cases, the United States and Canada have 72,897 deaths and 1,241,406 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 14,415 deaths and 272,061 cases, Asia has 9,506 deaths and 252,541 cases, the middle East has 7,115 deaths and 191,152 cases, Africa has 1,843 deaths from 46,857 cases, and Oceania 124 deaths from 8,174 cases.

Please note that due to corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24-hour period may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.