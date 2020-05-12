Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 286,122 people since the outbreak first emerged last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 4,188,040 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,432,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 80,684 out of 1,347,936 cases. At least 232,733 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 32,065 deaths from 223,060 cases.

Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

It is followed by Italy with 30,739 deaths and 219,814 cases, Spain with 26,920 fatalities and 228,030 infections and France with 26,643 deaths and 177,423 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,919 cases. It has 78,171 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 157,748 deaths from 1,770,167 cases, the United States and Canada have 85,740 deaths and 1,417,841 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 21,526 deaths and 384,421 cases, Asia has 10,942 deaths and 307,696 cases, the middle East has 7,711 deaths and 233,522 cases, Africa has 2,330 deaths from 66,098 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8,302 cases.

Please note that due to corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24-hour period may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.