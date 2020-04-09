UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Uncertainty Causes 'major Downside Risks': Fed Minutes

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:51 AM

Coronavirus uncertainty causes 'major downside risks': Fed minutes

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The uncertainty around the duration and severity of global coronavirus pandemic creates "major downside risks" to the US economy, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

But while the shutdowns imposed to contain the virus create a hardship for businesses and households, it should not have the lasting impact that was seen in the wake of the global financial crisis in 2008, the Fed said in the minutes of the March 15 emergency policy meeting, when the central bank slashed the benchmark interest rate to zero.

More Stories From Health

