UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready In A Year: EU Agency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:20 PM

Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a year: EU agency

A vaccine for the coronavirus could be ready in a year's time under an "optimistic" scenario, based on data from trials that are under way, the European Medicines Agency said Thursday

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A vaccine for the coronavirus could be ready in a year's time under an "optimistic" scenario, based on data from trials that are under way, the European Medicines Agency said Thursday.

"We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now," Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, told a video news conference.

"These are just forecasts based on what we are seeing. But again I have to stress that this is a best-case scenario, we know not all vaccines that come into development may not make it to authorisation and disappear," he added.

"We know also that there may be delays." The agency was however "a bit sceptical" about reports that a vaccine could be ready as soon as September.

The Amsterdam-based EU agency meanwhile played down fears expressed by the World Health Organization that the virus "may never go away".

"I think it's a bit early to say but we have good reason to be sufficiently optimistic that some vaccines will make it," Cavaleri said.

"I would be surprised that if at the end of the day we don't have any vaccine for COVID-19."

Related Topics

World May September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GB people applaud govt's decision for construction ..

1 second ago

Taliban Claims Responsibility for Deadly Car Bomb ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Military Says 17 More Servicemen to Return ..

12 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Cases in China, S. Korea Serve as Res ..

6 minutes ago

Provincial govts ban Youm-e-Ali processions, ritua ..

34 minutes ago

European Region Accounts for 43% of Global COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.