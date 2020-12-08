Coronavirus:3901 positive cases recorded in Sargodha division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sargodha, :(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that there were 3,901 positive patients of coronavirus in the division and the total number of deaths across the division reached 128, while 61 prisoners were affected by the corona.

She expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting regarding coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Director Health Services Dr. Muhammad Riaz said that samples of 88,287 patients were collected from across the division so far and after laboratory tests, 79,435 people reports were negative whereas 3293 were tested positive.

He said that the number of active cases in the division was 541 out of which 294 were in Sargodha district, 74 in Khushab, 70 in Mianwali and 103 in Bhakkar district.

He added that arrangements were made to provide facilities to 1863 patients isolated and quarantine at 15 places,while at present the total number of home quarantine patients were 493 including 266 in Sargodha district, 71 in Khushab,59 in Mianwali and 97 in Bhakkar district 97 and medical facilities were being provided to them at their residence by the health department, he added.

He said that at present there were 48 ventilators in the private sector and 30 in the public sector in the division.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Director Health Services Dr Muhammad Riaz, MSDHQ Teaching Hospital Dr Chaudhry Shabbir Ahmad Tahir, and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.