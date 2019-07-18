UrduPoint.com
Corporate Coalition With 12 Leading Companies Program To Eliminate Viral Hepatitis Launched

Thu 18th July 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):Corporate Coalition with 12 leading companies program launched here on Wednesday to eliminate the viral hepatitis disease which aimed to improve awareness,screening for viral hepatitis and ensure a work environment that is free from any discrimination for those with the disease.

Speaking on the occasion Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said,"Government will fully support the private sector in eliminating viral hepatitis disease in the country." She said that this disease mostly found in poor segment of society as "Ehsaas" a flagship program initiated by Prime Minister mainly focused on the extreme poor people.

"I must appreciate the Corporate Coalition with 12 leading companies are committed to eliminate this viral disease among people and government will support in this cause." She said," We hope to eliminate viral hepatitis in Pakistan by promoting public private collaborations,it is important area for us to focus on, as this disease disproportionately inflicts the poor and marginalized who usually suffer at the hands of bad health systems and practices." For all these reasons, the public health goal of viral hepatitis elimination and the launch of this coalition to support this cause is extremely opportune.

It was indeed, a very pragmatic step by the industry and stakeholders,there was a need that we understand that elimination of viral Hepatitis on a national scale requires public awareness and appropriate prevention strategies to tackle the epidemic she added.

She said medicines were now available that could cure Hepatitis C in over 95% of patients and highly effective vaccinations and treatments were available for Hepatitis B, enabling the worldwide elimination of viral hepatitis.

It is expected that viral disease would be completely eliminate by 2030.

The ceremony brought together managements representatives of the companies including Abbott, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Nestle, Engro Corporation, Engro Foods, Sapphire Group, Servis, Packages, Fatima Fertilizers, Atlas Honda Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited, Jazz, Descon Engineering, Gilead Sciences, Ferozsons Laboratories.

Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik, Secretary Health, Clifford M. Samuel, Senior Vice President, Access Operations and Emerging Markets, Gilead Sciences, Damian P. Halloran. Vice President Infectious Disease Emerging Markets, Abbott Rapid Diagnostics and Osman Khalid Waheed, CEO Ferozsons Laboratories Limited were also present on the occasion.

