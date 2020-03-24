UrduPoint.com
Corvird19 Can Be Defeated With Disciplined Life Style

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:12 PM

Corvird19 can be defeated with disciplined life style

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha on Tuesday said covird19 could be defeated with disciplined life style by following the instructions of health experts and government authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha on Tuesday said covird19 could be defeated with disciplined life style by following the instructions of health experts and government authorities.

In her twitter message, she highly praised the proactive approach of Sindh Health Department.

She said that corona testing kits are precious and in short supply globally, adding that they are for real patients displaying real virus symptoms.

She urged people to stay at homes and avoid to go outside in rush places, adding that everybody should play their role responsibility.

