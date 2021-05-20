Costa Rica Receives Largest Batch of 174,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Costa Rica received more than 174,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the largest batch delivered to date, the National Commission for Risk

SAN JOSE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Costa Rica received more than 174,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the largest batch delivered to date, the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention reported.

"The largest shipment of vaccines arrived at the Juan Santamaria airport tonight. This batch includes 174,330 Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines... With today's shipment...

May would become the month with the most vaccines received, with a total of 511,170 doses so far, adding to the deliveries of Pfizer/BioNTech and the COVAX mechanism," the commission published on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Costa Rica, with a population of slightly over 5 million people, has so far confirmed 293,820 cases of COVID-19, including 64,174 active cases, 225,950 recoveries, and 3,696 deaths. According to the Costa Rican Ministry of Health, 2,900 additional infections were detected during the past 24 hours.