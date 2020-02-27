UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Could Artery Fat Actually Improve Blood Vessel Function?

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:03 PM

Could artery fat actually improve blood vessel function?

New research in rats explores the role of perivascular adipose tissue (PVAT) the fat that builds around arteries in maintaining vascular health

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) New research in rats explores the role of perivascular adipose tissue (PVAT) the fat that builds around arteries in maintaining vascular health.

The findings may have implications for conditions such as hypertension and atherosclerosis.New research suggests that scientists should add a fourth layer to the structure of a functional blood vessel.Stephanie Watts, a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University in East Lansing, is the first and corresponding author of the study.Prof.

Watts and team explain in their paper that PVAT secretes substances that help relax the arteries, noting that this is a known fact in the medical community.They hypothesized that in addition to producing these vasoactive substances, there was another way in which PVAT may be good for the arteries.PVAT improves stress relaxationThe scientists examined thoracic aorta rings from Sprague Dawley rats with and without PVAT, recording how the tissue stress relaxed over 30 minutes."The presence of PVAT increased the amount of stress relaxation," write the authors.

In fact, "[a] PVAT ring separated from the aorta demonstrated more profound stress relaxation than did the aortic ring itself.""In our study, PVAT reduced the tension that blood vessels experience when stretched.

And that's a good thing because the vessel then expends less energy. It's not under as much stress."In addition to looking at the thoracic aorta which brown fat envelops the researchers also tested the superior mesenteric artery, which has white fat surrounding it.Tests in both arteries produced the same result: There was more stress relaxation in the presence of PVAT than there was in its absence."So, this tells us, it's not just a one-off," says Prof.

Watts. "It's not something you see only in this particular vessel or this particular species or this particular strain. But that maybe it's a general phenomenon."Redefining �functional blood vessels'The researchers think that the findings should help redefine the role of PVAT, as well as the structure of blood vessels.Until now, they explain, experts believed that PVAT only served to store fat and that the standard structure of blood vessels comprised three parts: an innermost layer, a middle layer, and an outermost layer.The researchers think that the medical community should consider PVAT to be the fourth structural layer of a blood vessel."For years, we ignored this layer in the lab, it was thrown out; in the clinic, it wasn't imaged.

But now we're discovering it may be integral to our blood vessels," Prof. Watts says.

Related Topics

Same Superior Lansing May From Fat Blood

Recent Stories

Major winner Lindberg makes history as teenager Ki ..

5 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says moon of Holy month of Ramazan will ..

16 minutes ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

19 minutes ago

First Coronavirus Case Registered in Estonia - Soc ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Summoned US Represen ..

5 minutes ago

Hyundai Mobis to enter global head-up display mark ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.