Country needs women technologists,oncologist and surgeon to end breast cancer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Efforts to raise awareness about timely diagnosis of breast cancer needed to be urgently complimented with easy availability of trained professionals to treat breast cancers for good.

Experts talking to APP Wednesday appreciated the gesture to celebrate October as the month of raising public awareness about"Breast Cancer," a largely treatable condition through timely interventions.

"This must, however, be supplemented by capacity building of women professionals right from technicians, technologists,oncologist to surgeons to efficiently manage the ailment mainly affecting womenfolk," said Dr. Abdul Bari, CEO, The Indus Hospital.

The facility providing wide range of medical treatment services free of cost to the marginalized sections of the country would also run an updated oncology unit catering according the needs of patients suffering from cancer of varied categories.

Breast Cancer that mainly established to be a disease peculiar to women, also do effect around two percent of male population in our country.

Non availability and lack of easy availability of trained professionals for local women who due to cultural inhibitions and social taboo were reluctant to approach male doctors even for necessary investigations were recorded to have triggered the situation in terms of essential diagnosis and consequent treatment, if required.

"Female patients are largely registered to keep to themselves their condition related to breast cancers, along with possible malignancies related to their private parts, hence turning the otherwise treatable conditions to literally terminal diseases," regretted Dr.

Hamda Mushfiq.

Dr. Abida Sattar, associated with Aga Khan University Hospital, mentioning that young women have been recorded to be reaching with third and fourth stage of diseases due to delayed referral, said the situation demanded easy availability of qualified and trained women professionals at the centers located close to their homes.

"The delay factor has augmented complications and severity of the disease denying many of our young women of their right to lead a fulfilling life," commented the expert.

The seasoned oncologist said WHO guide lines for breast cancer management suggests cross screening process of every breast tumor and going for those not palpable.

This was cited not to be plausible in a setting where not many mammogram machines were registered to be functional across the country and on top of it there were also not many qualified women professionals to read the reports and assist the patients who also and often needed women oncologists on urgent basis for needed treatment.

Trained hands (female), she reiterated were needed to perform biopsies and handle other treatment needs including possible surgeries of women patients.

Seasoned surgeon, Dr. Shaista Khan agreed that our country at current point of time needed to move beyond awareness with equal attention towards to sensitize women about importance of self-examination followed by screening and timely treatment to help those found to be suffering from the condition.

"Women inflicted with breast cancer must no more be denied of quality life," said the seasoned professionals reiterating for concerted efforts to enhance capacity building of women professionals.