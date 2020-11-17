UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country Witnesses 2050 More Corona Cases, 33 Deaths In 24hrs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 01:31 PM

Country witnesses 2050 more corona cases, 33 deaths in 24hrs

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 29,055 as 2050 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 29,055 as 2050 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 33 corona patients, 30 of whom were under treatment died in hospital while three died out of hospital on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 218 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,859 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 29,378 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 11,596 in Sindh, 12,032 in Punjab, 2,831 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,917 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 356 in Balochistan, 302 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 344 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 324,834 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 361,082 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5538, Balochistan 16,449, GB 4,461, ICT 24,444, KP 42,615, Punjab 111,047 and Sindh 156,528.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 4,979,939 tests had been conducted, and 735 hospitals allocated with covid facilities while 1688 patients were admitted across the country.

About 7,193 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,751 Sindh, four of them died in hospital on Monday, while 2, 492 in Punjab, 14 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Monday, 1,315 in KP four died in hospital, 260 in ICT 03 died in hospital, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 126 in AJK five of them died in hospital on Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council begins competency tests for s ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Flagship Carrier Aeroflot Resumes Flights ..

2 minutes ago

SMEDA to organize help desk on "General Business M ..

2 minutes ago

Potatoes Thrown at Belarusian Embassy in Vilnius b ..

2 minutes ago

Astronauts board ISS from SpaceX's 'Resilience'

16 minutes ago

Awards to acknowledge outstanding engineers contri ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.