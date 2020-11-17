Country witnesses 2050 more corona cases, 33 deaths in 24hrs

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 29,055 as 2050 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 29,055 as 2050 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

A total 33 corona patients, 30 of whom were under treatment died in hospital while three died out of hospital on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 218 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan were occupied, out of 1,859 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 29,378 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 11,596 in Sindh, 12,032 in Punjab, 2,831 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,917 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 356 in Balochistan, 302 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 344 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 324,834 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 361,082 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5538, Balochistan 16,449, GB 4,461, ICT 24,444, KP 42,615, Punjab 111,047 and Sindh 156,528.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far around 4,979,939 tests had been conducted, and 735 hospitals allocated with covid facilities while 1688 patients were admitted across the country.

About 7,193 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,751 Sindh, four of them died in hospital on Monday, while 2, 492 in Punjab, 14 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Monday, 1,315 in KP four died in hospital, 260 in ICT 03 died in hospital, 156 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 126 in AJK five of them died in hospital on Monday.