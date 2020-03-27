UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Couple To Run Dubai Balcony Marathon To Beat Coronavirus Blues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:44 PM

Couple to run Dubai balcony marathon to beat coronavirus blues

A South African couple are to run a marathon on their Dubai balcony to be streamed online as an example of how to beat the coronavirus blues under lockdown

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ):A South African couple are to run a marathon on their Dubai balcony to be streamed online as an example of how to beat the coronavirus blues under lockdown.

Collin Allin, 41, and wife Hilda aim to cover the 42.2-kilometre (26-mile) distance on their 19-metre (yard) long balcony from 6:00 am on Saturday, a challenge they expect to take between seven and eight hours.

"This is about giving people something else to think about," he told AFP. "It's about getting people to connect, as everyone is worried about the impact of coronavirus.

" Their 10-year-old daughter Geena will be in charge of providing her parents with water and snacks as well as music to drive the runners.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a member, has imposed a Thursday to Sunday nightime lockdown to allow for outdoors and public transport sanitation operations.

With more than 150 declared cases of the novel coronavirus and two deaths, it has also been promoting a "stay home" campaign, a message lit up on top of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower.

Related Topics

World Music Water Dubai Wife Marathon United Arab Emirates Sunday From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Earth is our only home and preserving it is a join ..

1 minute ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

CDNS achieves collection target of Rs 157 billion ..

2 minutes ago

CNG price reduced by Rs9 per liter in Islamabad, P ..

2 minutes ago

Covid-19: Emergency services available for 24 hour ..

2 minutes ago

44 arrested during police crackdown in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.