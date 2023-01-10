UrduPoint.com

Court Grants Interim Bail To Poly Clinic's Employees In Expired Dengue Test Kits Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Court grants interim bail to Poly Clinic's employees in expired dengue test kits case

A local court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two accused allegedly involved in the embezzlement of dengue test devices at Poly Clinic Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two accused allegedly involved in the embezzlement of dengue test devices at Poly Clinic Hospital.

Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by Dr Aman Ullah and storekeeper Abid Hussain.

Their lawyer read out the content of the FIR and said his client took charge of the store on April 3, 2021, and after some days, the matter of dengue devices surfaced. He wrote a letter on April 5, 2021, to the executive director of the hospital regarding the expired devices. The ED wrote a reminder to the concerned company on June 3, 2021. The lawyer said that his storekeeper client was being dragged into conflicts between officers.

He prayed the court to grant him bail until the conclusion of the trial as he was attending all inquiries and summons.

The investigation officer adopted the stance that the accused had returned the expired kits instead of wasting them. The inquiry committee had also found the record as tempered.

The IO said the expired kits were used and people's life was placed at risk. She said the report of the drug inspector was also available.

Dr Aman Ullah's lawyer said his client was even ready for arrest if it was necessary. He prayed the court to grant time for arguments.

The court accepted the interim bail till January 12.

Related Topics

Dengue Company January April June FIR All Court

Recent Stories

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Def ..

Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed la ..

1 minute ago
 Acting Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi for t ..

Acting Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi for transparent census in merged tr ..

1 minute ago
 Youth to understand importance of social media, sh ..

Youth to understand importance of social media, share authentic content: DC Abbo ..

12 minutes ago
 European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against ..

European Commission Pledges New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Part in Ukrainian ..

12 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasi ..

11 minutes ago
 Supreme Court orders to remove Shujaat Azeem's nam ..

Supreme Court orders to remove Shujaat Azeem's name from PIA's privatization cas ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.