ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two accused allegedly involved in the embezzlement of dengue test devices at Poly Clinic Hospital.

Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by Dr Aman Ullah and storekeeper Abid Hussain.

Their lawyer read out the content of the FIR and said his client took charge of the store on April 3, 2021, and after some days, the matter of dengue devices surfaced. He wrote a letter on April 5, 2021, to the executive director of the hospital regarding the expired devices. The ED wrote a reminder to the concerned company on June 3, 2021. The lawyer said that his storekeeper client was being dragged into conflicts between officers.

He prayed the court to grant him bail until the conclusion of the trial as he was attending all inquiries and summons.

The investigation officer adopted the stance that the accused had returned the expired kits instead of wasting them. The inquiry committee had also found the record as tempered.

The IO said the expired kits were used and people's life was placed at risk. She said the report of the drug inspector was also available.

Dr Aman Ullah's lawyer said his client was even ready for arrest if it was necessary. He prayed the court to grant time for arguments.

The court accepted the interim bail till January 12.