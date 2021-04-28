UrduPoint.com
Court Hearing In EU's Legal Action Against AstraZeneca To Start On May 26 - Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:46 PM

Court Hearing in EU's Legal Action Against AstraZeneca to Start on May 26 - Official

A Brussels court will begin hearing in the European Commission's legal action against the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company over COVID-19 vaccine supply shortfalls on May 26, a spokesperson for the commission said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) A Brussels court will begin hearing in the European Commission's legal action against the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company over COVID-19 vaccine supply shortfalls on May 26, a spokesperson for the commission said on Wednesday.

According to the EU official, the goal is to make sure that the agreed volumes of the vaccine supplies will be delivered to the bloc.

On Monday, AstraZeneca expressed regret over the European Commission's decision to launch legal action against the company and insisted that it was in full compliance with the agreement.

In the first quarter of the year, AstraZeneca delivered 30 million doses of the vaccine instead of the scheduled 100 million to the European Union. The company plans to ship another 70 million doses in the second quarter, totaling 100 million doses by July, in contrast with the contract's 300 million doses.

