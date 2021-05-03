UrduPoint.com
Covax Signs Deal For 500 Mn Moderna Covid Vaccine Doses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:23 PM

Covax signs deal for 500 mn Moderna Covid vaccine doses

The Covax global vaccine equity programme has signed an advance purchase agreement with Moderna for 500 million doses of its Covid-19 jabs, the scheme's co-leaders Gavi announced Monday

Geneva (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Covax global vaccine equity programme has signed an advance purchase agreement with Moderna for 500 million doses of its Covid-19 jabs, the scheme's co-leaders Gavi announced Monday.

"We are very pleased to sign this new agreement with Moderna, giving Covax facility participants access to yet another highly efficacious vaccine," Seth Berkley, chief executive of the Gavi vaccine alliance, said in a statement.

More Stories From Health

