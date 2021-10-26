UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: 132 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 03:47 PM

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch said during the last 24 hours, as many as 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab, including 54 cases from Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch said during the last 24 hours, as many as 132 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Punjab, including 54 cases from Lahore.

In a press statement, he elaborated that 24 new cases were reported in Faisalabad, 11 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Multan, 4 each in Chakwal, Nankana Sahib ,Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh, while 3 cases each were reported in Dera Ghazi Khan and Pakpattan respectively.

The Secretary said that so far, the total number of coronavirus cases touched 439,317, while 418,724 patients fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,698 to date .

He added that in last 24 hours, two deaths were recorded across Punjab which has pushed total corona-related death toll to 12,895.

Punjab Secretary informed that during the last 24 hours, as many as 13,420 tests were conducted and a total of 7,841,099 tests altogether.

On Tuesday, the overall positive rate of Covid-19 was recorded as 1 per cent in all the cities of the province, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 2.7 per cent. It was 0.9 per cent in Rawalpindi, 2.4 per cent in Faisalabad, 0.7 per cent in Multan and 0.1 per cent in Gujranwala.

