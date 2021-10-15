UrduPoint.com

COVID-19: 51 Fresh Cases Reported In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) : Following lack of proper health cover to overcome novel corona pandemic In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) 51 new positive cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), 4 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division, were reported on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in the IIOJK rose to 330885 , says a report reaching here from across the Line of Control.

According to the latest report on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 330885 positive cases, 895 were tested Active Positive (194 in Jammu Division and 701 in Kashmir Division), and 4426 have died; 2174 in occupied Jammu division and 2252 in occupied Kashmir division.

