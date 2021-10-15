COVID-19: 51 fresh cases reported in IIOJK

Following lack of proper health cover to overcome novel corona pandemic In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) 51 new positive cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), 4 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division, were reported on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) : Following lack of proper health cover to overcome novel corona pandemic In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) 51 new positive cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), 4 from Jammu division and 47 from Kashmir division, were reported on Friday.

The total number of positive cases in the IIOJK rose to 330885 , says a report reaching here from across the Line of Control.

According to the latest report on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 330885 positive cases, 895 were tested Active Positive (194 in Jammu Division and 701 in Kashmir Division), and 4426 have died; 2174 in occupied Jammu division and 2252 in occupied Kashmir division.