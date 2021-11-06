Covid-19: 7 new infected patients in critical condition

The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Saturday was recorded 22,852 with 567 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 445 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Saturday was recorded 22,852 with 567 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 445 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eleven corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, who were under treatment in different hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 11 deceased Covid-19 patients, three of them expired on ventilators. Most of the deaths occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) followed by Punjab.

There were 1,236 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition with seven more infected admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.2 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 15 percent, Peshawar 18 percent, Lahore 14 percent, and Multan 24 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 20 percent, Lahore 19 percentage, Sargodha 23 percent, and Multan 40 percent.

�Around 146 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,918 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 14,149 in Sindh, 17,828 in Punjab, 10,168 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,621 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 607 in Balochistan, 394 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 151 in AJK.

Around 1,224,870 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,276,240 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,492, Balochistan 33,325, GB 10,393, ICT 107,103, KP 178,512, Punjab 440,918 and Sindh 471,497.

About 28,518 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,582 people perished in Sindh, two of them perished in the hospital on Friday.

In Punjab, some 12,943 deaths occurred across the province due to Covid-19. Three of the infected people died in the hospitals in the past 24 hours. �As many as 5,765 people expired in KP, four of them died in hospitals on Friday, 944 individuals died in ICT, one of them died in the hospital on Friday, 357 people died in Balochistan, one of them died in the hospital on Friday, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 741 people died in AJK.

A total of 21,057,966 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,282 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.