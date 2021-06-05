UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Affected Global Health System: Faisal Sultan

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 01:28 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday said that Covid-19 virus affected the health system of entire world and no one can fight against coronavirus alone at this time

Faisal Sultan said that the vaccination for corona was compulsory to stay clear from virus, adding that it can be eliminated by early administering of corona doses, a private news channel reported.

He said all personnel equipments would help frontline workers and paramedical staff to fight against the virus ambitiously.

Faisal said the Pakistan and United States were enjoying good relations for past many decades.

