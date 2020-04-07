UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: Australia Death Toll At 46, Cases Near 6,000

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:06 PM

The coronavirus death toll in Australia rose to 46 after more fatalities were reported Tuesday

MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus death toll in Australia rose to 46 after more fatalities were reported Tuesday.

Health authorities said five COVID-19 patients died in four states -- South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and New South Wales.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is now up to 5,895, while 2,135 people have recovered so far.

Australia has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including a ban on gatherings with more than two people in open or closed public areas.

Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 10 people, and no more than five people are allowed at weddings.

Pubs, clubs, restaurants, cafes, gyms, and places of worship remain closed across Australia, while people coming to the country have to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

Violators have to pay hefty fines and can even face imprisonment.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

