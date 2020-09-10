"COVID-19 Awareness Booklet" To Create Awareness In Children : Captain (R) Usman

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department of Punjab Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis said on Thursday that the purpose of issuing "COVID-19 Awareness Booklet" is to create awareness in children in their simple language

Talking to a private news channel he said that the purpose of making the booklet in the form of coloring and drawing is also to make it easy for children to understand and follow the SOPs, while a separate booklet will be issued for the teachers.

Replaying to a question he said COVID-19 test for millions of children and teachers are not possible, so the tests were carried out under a strategy, like 5% children, 10% of teachers and 100% of supporting staff will be tested.

Opening school is a big challenge that children, parents and teachers must work together to tackle, he added.

He said the Punjab government would try to ensure implementation of SOPs .