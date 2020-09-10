UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"COVID-19 Awareness Booklet" To Create Awareness In Children : Captain (R) Usman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:35 PM

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department of Punjab Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis said on Thursday that the purpose of issuing "COVID-19 Awareness Booklet" is to create awareness in children in their simple language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Department of Punjab Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis said on Thursday that the purpose of issuing "COVID-19 Awareness Booklet" is to create awareness in children in their simple language.

Talking to a private news channel he said that the purpose of making the booklet in the form of coloring and drawing is also to make it easy for children to understand and follow the SOPs, while a separate booklet will be issued for the teachers.

Replaying to a question he said COVID-19 test for millions of children and teachers are not possible, so the tests were carried out under a strategy, like 5% children, 10% of teachers and 100% of supporting staff will be tested.

Opening school is a big challenge that children, parents and teachers must work together to tackle, he added.

He said the Punjab government would try to ensure implementation of SOPs .

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Turkish Lira Million

Recent Stories

Cry for justice as woman gang-raped at gun-point o ..

3 minutes ago

“TECNO appointed the REAL HERO, Ali Zafar, as th ..

11 minutes ago

Unveiling ‘bride of cities’ plan: PM’s Karac ..

23 minutes ago

Indian Defense Minister Officially Inducts French- ..

2 minutes ago

Jakarta to reimpose partial lockdown as virus case ..

2 minutes ago

Rugby Australia relaxes Wallabies selection rules

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.