'COVID-19 Awareness Raising Campaign' launched in 18 KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched 'COVID-19 Awareness Raising Campaign' aimed at promoting vaccination, particularly among pregnant and lactating women and children aging from 12 to 18 years and to bust the myths associated with Covid-19 vaccine.

The campaign has been launched at district Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, DI Khan, Haripur, Kohat, LakkiMarwat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Batagram, Haripur and Hangu on Monday with the support of UNICEF, campaign will continue till the end of Jan 2022,said a press release.

Currently Extended COVID-19 Campaign ECC initiated by EPI KP is in progress in all the districts of the province and will continue till 31st January and this Outdoor Branding Campaign will raise awareness to complement ECC.

During this campaign banners inscribed with key messages regarding vaccination would be displayed on vehicles that would move in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swat, Kohat and DI.Khan.