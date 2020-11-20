COVID-19 awareness workshop held

One-day COVID-19 awareness workshop and hand washing activity was held at Model school Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :One-day COVID-19 awareness workshop and hand washing activity was held at Model school Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur.

The workshop was organized by Pakistan Biological Bio safety Association (PBSA) on Friday where Registrar of the University, Mureed Hussain Ibupoto was the chief guest on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Ibupoto said that the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto has already issued the directions for proper following of COVID-19 SOPs as directed by the Governments.

Focal Person PBSA, Amjad Ali Mughal briefed the participants about the role and functions of his organization and added that his organization was working in various bio hazards lab, biological labs in Pakistan.

Inam Ali Larik delivered a brief lecture on coronavirus spread,precautions and told the audience that how people could save from COVID-19.

Majid Ali Maitlo, Ms Ghazala, Principal, Model School paid vote of thanks to all PBSA team,Vice Chancellor and the Registrar.

Later on,face masks,hand sanitizers,hand wash and certificates were distributed among the organizers and participants of the workshop.