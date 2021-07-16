UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Becoming More Aggressive, Mortality On Rise - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:35 PM

The coronavirus infection is becoming more aggressive, while the mortality rate is on the rise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The coronavirus infection is becoming more aggressive, while the mortality rate is on the rise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the mortality figures are quite high, the mortality rate has increased, the virus is becoming more aggressive, more infectious.

And, unfortunately, despite all the efforts made, all existing treatment protocols, the virus takes many lives. Nevertheless, these treatment protocols are improving, the number of vaccinated is increasing, this will help to minimize these sad numbers over time," Peskov told reporters.

