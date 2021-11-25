UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Booster Critical To Ensure Freedom In Travelling: Australian Expert

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:18 PM

COVID-19 booster critical to ensure freedom in travelling: Australian expert

An Australian expert warned that the country is to face a new wave of COVID-19 cases, and booster shots are critical to ensure freedom across the country

CANBERRA, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:An Australian expert warned that the country is to face a new wave of COVID-19 cases, and booster shots are critical to ensure freedom across the country.

Currently, anyone who has had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine is considered fully vaccinated in Australia, granting them freedoms such as interstate and international travel and entry into hospitality venues and large gatherings.

However, infectious diseases expert Raina MacIntyre said on Thursday that two doses might not be enough.

"The immunity from two doses of vaccine, whether it's AstraZeneca or Pfizer, starts to wane after a few months," MacIntyre told Nine Network television.

"We need to start thinking ourselves as fully vaccinated if we've had three doses."Australia's booster vaccine rollout began on Nov. 8, with third doses available for anyone aged 18 and older six months after their second shot.

