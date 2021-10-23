(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANBERRA, Oct. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :-- Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said the country's COVID-19 booster vaccine rollout could start within days, as Pfizer was submitting the required data to fast-track vaccine booster shots.

If approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)'s vaccine advisory committee, some frontline healthcare workers and aged care residents could start receiving their third vaccine doses.

"We're in a position that if, by the middle of next week, there is an approval for a third dose of Pfizer, then we would be able to begin immediately," Hunt said, according to the Australian on Saturday.

Experts have recommended that Australians have their third vaccination dose six months after their second.

Brendan Murphy, the secretary of the Department of Health, said there is no evidence that vaccine protection against severe disease wanes after six months but that booster shots could "give people the best additional belt-and-braces protection.""Antibody levels are only part of the protection of vaccines," he said.

