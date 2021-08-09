COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Laos

Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported 170 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, bringing the cumulative caseload to 8,561 and deaths to eight since the pandemic began in the county

VIENTIANE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Lao Ministry of Health on Monday reported 170 new COVID-19 confirmed cases, bringing the cumulative caseload to 8,561 and deaths to eight since the pandemic began in the county.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Ministry of Health Phonepaserd Sayamoungkhoun told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Monday that 170 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded over the past 24 hours, including 149 imported cases and 21 local transmissions.

Phonepaserd added that authorities and people countrywide need to comply with all of the government's guidelines to contain the spread of the virus and overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

As of Monday, a total of 4,461 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.