Covid-19 cases continue to decline across the country

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2022) The infection rate of COVID19 continues to decline across the country as positivity ratio has fallen to one point seven six percent.

According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, four more deaths and 639 new cases of COVID19 have been reported in the country.

The statistics said 707 patients are in critical condition.