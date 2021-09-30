COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to increase in Laos

Laos' COVID-19 tally rose to 23,846 on Thursday with 358 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, while the death toll swelled to 18

VIENTIANE, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Laos' COVID-19 tally rose to 23,846 on Thursday with 358 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, while the death toll swelled to 18.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference here on Thursday that the country recorded 358 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death in the past 24 hours.

Sisavath said the new death involved a 75-year-old man living in Lao capital Vientiane.

The man was admitted to a designated Mittaphab hospital due to kidney failure on Sept. 17 and was tested positive for COVID-19 there.

He added that the country recorded 23 imported cases and 335 local transmissions.

There are 285 villages designated as red zones around the country. In Lao capital, there are 115 red zone villages across eight districts.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.