COVID-19 Cases Exceed 7,000 In Israel

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:45 PM

COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Israel

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 7,030, the Israeli Ministry of Health said Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Sheba Medical Center in central Israel announced the death of a 71-year-old coronavirus patient. The hospital noted that he also suffered from other serious diseases.

The death toll of the COVID-19 has reached 37 in Israel.

According to the ministry, of the 731 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 114 are in serious condition and 144 in moderate condition.

Of the other 6,262 patients, 3,929 are treated in home quarantine, 717 in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 357 have recovered and the remaining 1,259 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital according to decisions to be made soon.

Also, the Israel Employment Service said that the state's unemployment rate jumped from 4 to 24.9 percent since the beginning of March due to the pandemic.

According to the bureau, 882,577 Israelis have applied for unemployment benefits since March 1. The total number of unemployed people in Israel currently exceeds one million.

