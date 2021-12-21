UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Fall For Fifth Straight Day In Zimbabwe

Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:10 PM

Zimbabwe has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past five days

HARARE, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:Zimbabwe has been witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past five days.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the number of COVID-19 cases had dropped from 5,678 reported on Dec. 14 to 1,123 on Dec. 19.

The country's peak since the report of the Omicron variant in the country early this month was on Dec. 10 when the number of cases soared to 6,181.

Since Dec. 14, cases have been on a downward trend and it remains to be seen how the situation will pan out as the nation approaches the festive season which is characterized by increased movement of people to different places for merrymaking.

So far, the Zimbabwean government has imposed restrictions on returning residents and visitors to the country, requiring them to undergo mandatory PCR testing and a 10-day quarantine period regardless of test results.

