COVID-19 cases in Cambodia rise to 112,651 with 978 new infections

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Cambodia on Thursday recorded 978 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the national total caseload to 112,651, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The new infections included 897 domestic cases and 81 imported ones, the ministry said.

Seventeen more fatalities from the pandemic were registered, taking the overall death toll to 2,319, it said, adding that an additional 605 patients recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 102,827.

The Southeast Asian nation launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive in February, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

Health ministry secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said as of Sept. 29, the kingdom have administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 13.32 million people, or 83.3 percent of its 16 million population.