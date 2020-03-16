COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 123

Kuwait reported 11 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 123, the health ministry announced Monday

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Kuwait reported 11 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 123, the health ministry announced Monday.

At a press conference, the ministry's spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad said that most of the new cases were Kuwaitis, one returning from the United States, one associated with traveling to Iran, four coming from Britain, and three in contact with those infected, and one coming from Qatar.

The last case is an Egyptian female residing in Kuwait, he said.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced on Monday that three COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of those overcoming the disease to 12.

Kuwait decided on March 11 to suspend all commercial flights to curb the spread of COVID-19. The measure took effect on March 13.

In addition, the government also decided on Saturday to close shops, malls, and barbershops in the country due to the coronavirus.

Li Minggang, Chinese ambassador to Kuwait, said on March 10 that Kuwaiti health officials had expressed willingness to send medical teams to learn from China's experience in fighting the pandemic after it ends.