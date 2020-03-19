UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Kuwait Rise To 148

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:59 PM

COVID-19 cases in Kuwait rise to 148

Kuwait reported six new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 148, the Health Ministry announced Thursday

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Kuwait reported six new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 148, the Health Ministry announced Thursday.

At a press conference, the ministry's spokesman Abdullah Al-Sanad said that out of the 148 in total, 18 cases recovered and 130 are still receiving treatment.

There are five cases still in the ICU with two in stable and three in critical conditions, he said.Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah issued decrees on Wednesday to ban different types of social gatherings, including weddings and feasts within the framework of COVID-19 preventative measures.

Public and private gathering halls are also included in the new measures to prevent further spread of corona-virus.

On March 11, Kuwait decided to suspend all commercial flights to curb the spread of COVID-19. The decision took effect on March 13.The government also decided to close shops, malls, and barbershops.

