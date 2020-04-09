COVID-19 cases in Malaysia rise to 4,228, total deaths at 67

(@FahadShabbir)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of the COVID-19 cases in Malaysia totaled at 4,228 after 109 new cases were recorded, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press briefing that among the infections, 1,608 have been cured and discharged from hospital, while 72 are currently being held in intensive care and 43 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

Noor Hisham also said the number of fatalities had risen to 67 after another two deaths were recorded, both of them having suffered from other health problems prior to being infected.

One was a 59-year-old man who had attended a large scale religious event held near the capital of Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March.

The other was a 23-year-old woman from the northern Borneo state of Sarawak who had existing medical condition.

Noor Hisham added that 416 foreign nationals had tested positive in Malaysia, with one death so far. Among the foreign positive cases, 51 are Indonesians with others from India, Myanmar, Pakistan and the Philippines