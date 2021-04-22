UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Soar To 971,049 With 8,767 New Infections

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 03:28 PM

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines surged to 971,049 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,767 new cases on Thursday

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines surged to 971,049 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,767 new cases on Thursday.

The DOH said that 105 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the death toll to 16,370.

Metro Manila, home to nearly 14 million people, is still the epicenter of the outbreak, accounting for most of the active and new cases reported in the Southeast Asian country.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 10.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

More Stories From Health

