COVID-19 cases in Spain surge over New Year

The Spanish Ministry of Health on Monday announced a huge rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country over the New Year

MADRID, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) --:The Spanish Ministry of Health on Monday announced a huge rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country over the New Year.

The country registered 372,766 new cases of the virus from Dec. 30 to Monday, taking the total number of infections to 6,667,511 in Spain since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 168 deaths were reported over this period, meaning that 89,573 people have lost their lives due to the virus in the country.

The 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 saw an unprecedented rise of 520 points over the four days to 2,295 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This is the highest 14-day incidence rate ever recorded in the country, and the first time it has crossed the 2,000-case benchmark.